Justice Joyce Abdulmalik of the Federal High Court, Ibadan Judicial Division, has turned down a plea bargain arrangement to get a lighter punishment for Hassan Adewale found guilty of cybercrimes called “Yahoo Yahoo.”

Justice Abdulmalik rejected the plea bargain on Tuesday after Hassan was arraigned on a one-count amended charge of fraudulent impersonation by the Ibadan zonal office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Has had entered into the arrangement that proposed a six-month jail term as punishment for an offence.

However, the judge held that the proposed punishment “was too light” and will not serve as a deterrent.

She, therefore, served him with a one-year jail term as a punishment for impersonating one Jessy West Reade with the intent to gain an advantage for himself from one Larry Obrien on October 17, 2018,

The offence was contrary to Section 22 (4) (a) of the Cybercrimes (Prohibition, Prevention Etc) Act, 2015 and punishable under section 22(4) of the same Act.

Also, the court ordered him to restitute $1000 to his victim, through the Federal Government of Nigeria.

This is as he will forfeit one iPhone X-Max, Nokia 105 Phone, Hp Laptop to the Federal Government of Nigeria.