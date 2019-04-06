Nigerian billionaire and Delta State lawmaker, Ned Nwoko, has said he is entitled to more than one wife as his religion permits it.

Concise News had reported that Ned Nwoko is alleged to be in a relationship with Nollywood teen actress, Regina Daniels.

The latter had acquired some exotic cars in recent times, prompting reports that she is dating the politician.

Reginald Daniels is also said to have had an introduction ceremony last weekend in Asaba, the Delta State capital with the politician.

The actress, 18, is said to Nwoko, 59 and be the former House of Representatives member’s 6th wife.

Speaking about the report, Nwoko via his media aides, told Kemiashefonlovehaven, that he (Nwoko) is first, a Moslem, who can marry as many wives as he wants.

“Allamdulilai, Hon. Ned Nwoko is of royal blood and he is entitled to as many wives as he desires,” the aide said.

“He is no kid and knows what is best for him. Don’t forget that he is a devout Moslem and he is entitled to more than a wife. He would not want to comment on Regina Daniels currently.”

This news platform also reported that the actress has denied any relationship with Nwoko, saying it is a rumour.