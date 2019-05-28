The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arrested the proprietor of a “Yahoo Yahoo” training school in Lagos, Concise News reports.

This online news medium understands that the EFCC arrested the owner of the training school for those who want to learn internet fraud called “Yahoo Yahoo” recently.

The agency gave the name of the owner of the school as one Frank Chinedu with eight students arrested alongside with him.

He was arrested at the training centre at 14, Animashaun Street, Progressive Estate, Ojodu Berger, Lagos while lectures were going on in the place.

Those who were arrested with him include Ahmed Musa, 24; Desmond Eze, 29; Preye Kingsley, 23; Benjamin Irabor, 21; Benjamin Opah, 19; Akapo Prosper, 22; Innocent Paul, 20 and Olamide Edun, 20.

The arrest by the EFCC followed intelligence reports about their movements and activities in the area.

Some of the items recovered from them are nine laptops, 16 mobile phones, an Airtel modem, Orange Wifi and one Toyota Camry with registration number EPE406FN.

The agency said they (suspects) will be heading to court soonest.