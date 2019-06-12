No fewer than seven suspected cultists have been killed in the supremacy clash between members of the Aiye and Eiye confraternities in the Somolu and Bariga areas of Lagos State.

According to PUNCH Metro, the clashes had created tension in the areas as residents and business owners expressed concern over the level of insecurity in the communities.

An eyewitness, Gbenga Lawal, narrated how a suspected cult member, Makinde Abiodun, was butchered while having a drink with his friends in the Wemimo area of Ladylak, Bariga.

Lawal said, “The fight happened in front of my house; the guy (Makinde) was having a drink with his friends at a pub around 8 pm on Thursday when the cultists came and started beating him with charms. Seeing this, I took my kids and ran inside and it was later that I heard people saying that Makinde had been killed.

“When I came out, I heard people saying that after the cultists had beaten him with charms, they used machetes to cut him in the head and body till he died. We did not hear any gunshot; they used machetes on him and when they were done, they ran away.”

Another eyewitness identified as Agunbiade, said a suspected cultist, Kazeem, had been killed before the events leading to Makinde’s death, adding that five suspected cult members had been killed after Makinde’s murder.

Agunbiade said, “The fight is between the Eiye and Aiye cult members and all these cultists rarely use guns to kill themselves; what they use most is a machete. Last week, the cultists used a machete to kill a rival, Kazeem, at Idi-Aba. On Thursday, another cultist, Makinde popularly called Ma-Ke, was also attacked and killed with a machete around the Wemimo area.

“The cultists also used a machete to kill another member, Salami, at Odunsi on Saturday. At Ilaje, around the Majock filling station, a cultist, Tessy, was killed with a machete. Another cultist, S-Money, was also killed around the canal area of Atifase, and two others were shot dead around the canal area of Somolu.”

Confirming the incident, the state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Bala Elkana, disclosed that the Otun Baale of Ayetoro, Kola Odunuga, reported at the Bariga Police Station that a dead body was on the street, adding that a close examination of the corpse by policemen revealed that the deceased was Makinde Abiodun.

Elkana said, “On Thursday, June 6, 2019, around 10.15pm, one Chief Kola Odunuga, the Otun Baale of Ayetoro, reported that the dead body of a young man was sighted by the street corner at No. 31 Ayodele Street, off Wemimo Street.

“A patrol team was mobilised to the scene and the corpse was recovered. A close examination revealed the identity of the deceased as a notorious cultist, Makinde Abiodun, alias Ma-ke, 30. The corpse was evacuated to the Military Hospital mortuary for post-mortem examination.

“So far, our investigation revealed that members of two rival cults were attacking each other on revenge missions following the killing of the ring leaders.

”We have nine of those cult members, who carried out the killings, in our custody and we are going after more. Only two people were confirmed dead during the clashes because we were the ones who removed the corpses.