Cristiano Ronaldo has appreciated Juventus and Portugal fans, as he looked back on a successful first season in Italy. Concise News understands.

Ronaldo starred as Juventus moved to an eighth straight Serie A title while winning the Italian Player of the Year award with 21 goals.

The Portuguese posted on Instagram saying: “What an unforgettable season!

“New experiences, gigantic club, exciting city, broken records and three more titles.

“I have to thank all Juventus fans for the wonderful way I was welcomed in Italy!

“You’re an important part of all of our victories.”

The international level, Ronaldo captained Portugal to a win in the inaugural UEFA Nations League, scoring a hat-trick which set off Switzerland in the semi-finals.

He added: “Thanks to all my fans around the world and particularly to the Portuguese people who helped us win another historical win for Portugal.

“You’ll always have a special place in my heart! Personally, I’ll never forget the great moments and new record-breaking achievements I’ve had so far in 2019.”