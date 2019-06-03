The 2019 WAEC GCE Examination timetable has been released as it is expected to commence on Tuesday 13th August and end Wednesday, October 2nd.

Concise News understands that the timetable is for candidates who have registered for the 2019 August/September 2nd series WAEC GCE.

WAEC GCE 2nd Series Timetable 2019/2020

Tuesday, 13th August 2019

Foods and Nutrition 3 (Practical) Planning Session

9:30 am – 10:30 am

Home Management 3 (Practical ) Planning Session

12:00 noon – 1:00 pm

Monday, 19th August 2019 to Monday, 26th August 2019

Arabic 3 (Oral)

Music 3B (Performance Test)

French 3 (Oral)

Clothing and Textiles 3 (Practical)

Foods and Nutrition 3 (Practical)

Home Management 3 (Practical)

Time for paper will be arranged by the Council.

Thursday, 29th August 2019

Health Education 3 (Alternative to Practical Work)

9:30 am – 11:15 am

Health Education 2 (Essay)

2:30 pm – 4:00 pm

Health Education 1 (Objective)

4:00 pm – 5:00pm

Woodwork 2 (Essay and Design)

2:00 pm – 4:20 pm

Woodwork 1 (Objective)

4:20 pm – 5:00 pm

Friday, 30th August 2019

Auto Mechanics 3 ( Practical )

9:30 am – 11:30 am (1st Set)

Auto Mechanics 3 ( Practical )

12:00 noon – 2:00 pm (2nd Set)

Monday, 2nd September 2019

Clothing and Textiles 2 (Essay)

9:30 am – 11:00 am

Clothing and Textiles 1 (Objective)

11:00 am – 12:00 noon

Woodwork 3 (Practical)

9:30 am – 12:30 pm (1st Set)

Woodwork 3 (Practical)

1:00 pm – 4:00 pm (2nd Set)

Tuesday, 3rd September 2019

Technical Drawing 2 (Essay)

9:30 am – 11:15 am

Technical Drawing 1 (Objective)

11:15 am – 12:15 pm

Building Construction 2 (Essay)

Building Construction 1 (Objective)

4:00 pm – 4:45 pm

Commerce 2 (Essay)

3:00 pm.;5:00 pm

Commerce 1 (Objective)

5:00 pm. – 5:50 pm

Wednesday 4th September 2019

French 2 (Essay)

9:30 am – 10:45 am

French 1 (Objective)

10:45 am – 11:45 am

Home Management 2 (Essay)

2:00pm – 3:00 pm

Home Management 1 (Objective)

3:00 pm – 4:00 pm

Thursday, 5th September 2019

Christian Religious Studies 2 (Essay)

9:30 am – 11:30 am

Christian Religious Studies 1 (Objective)

11:30 am – 12:30 pm

Islamic Studies 2 (Essay)

9:30 am – 11:30 am

Islamic Studies 1 (Objective)

11:30 am – 12:20 pm

Arabic 2 (Essay)

2:00 pm – 4:00 pm

Arabic 1 (Objective)

4:00 pm – 4:50 pm

Friday, 6th September 2019

Hausa 2 (Essay)

9:30 am – 11:30 am

Hausa 1 (Objective)

11:30 am – 12:30 pm

Igbo 2 (Essay)

9:30 am – 11:30 am

Igbo 1 (Objective)

11:30 am – 12:30 pm

Yoruba 2 (Essay)

9:30 am – 11:30 am

Yoruba 1 (Objective)

11:30 am – 12:30 pm

Agricultural Science 3 (Alternative to Practical Work)

3: 00 pm – 4:30 pm

Saturday, 7th September 2019

General Mathematics/Mathematics (Core) 2 (Essay)

9:30 am – 12:00 noon

General Mathematics/Mathematics (Core) 1 (Objective)

3:00 pm – 4:30 pm

Monday, 9th September 2019

Geography 2(Essay)

9:30 am – 11:30 am

Geography 1(Objective)

11:30 am – 12:30 pm

Biology 3 (Alternative to Practical Work)

2:00 pm – 4:00 pm

Tuesday, 10th September 2019

Physics 3 (Alternative to Practical Work)

9:30 am – 12:15 pm

Foods and Nutrition 2 (Essay)

2:00 pm – 3:15 pm

Foods and Nutrition 1 (Objective)

3:15 pm – 4:15 pm

Building Construction 3 (Building Drawing and Essay)

2:30 pm – 5:00 pm

Wednesday, 11th September 2019

Biology 2 (Essay)

9:30 am – 11:10 am

Biology 1 (Objective)

11:10 am – 12:00 noon

Physical Education 3 (Theory of Practice)

3:00 pm – 5:00 pm

Thursday,12th September 2019

Physics 2 (Essay)

9:30 am – 11:00 am

Physics 1 (Objective)

11:00 am – 12:15 pm

Geography 3 (Practical and Physical Geography)

2:00 pm – 3:50 pm

Friday, 13th September 2019

Chemistry 3 (Alternative to Practical Work)

9:30 am – 11:00 am

Auto Mechanics 2 (Essay)

3:00 pm – 4:30 pm

Auto Mechanics 1 (Objective) 4:30 pm – 5:30 pm

Saturday, 14th September 2019

Economics 2 (Essay)

9:30 am – 11:30 am

Economics 1 (Objective)

11:30 am – 12:30 pm

Monday, 16th September 2019

Literature-In-English 2 (Prose)

9:30 am – 10:45 am

Literature-In-English 1 (Objective)

10:45 am – 11:45 am

Literature-In-English 3 (Drama & Poetry)

2:00 pm – 4:30 pm

Tuesday, 17th September 2019

Chemistry 2 (Essay)

9:30 am – 11:30 am

Chemistry 1 (Objective)

11:30 am – 12:30 pm

Government 2 (Essay)

2:00 pm – 4:00 pm

Government 1 (Objective)

4:00 pm – 5:00 pm

Basic Electronics 2 (Essay)

2:00 pm. – 3:00 pm

Basic Electronics 1 (Objective)

3:00 pm – 4:00 pm

Wednesday, 18th September 2019

Basic Electronics 3 (Practical) 9:30 am – 12:30 pm (1st Set)

Basic Electronics 3 (Practical) 1:00 pm – 4:00 pm (2nd Set)

Thursday, 19th September 2019

Financial Accounting 2 (Theory and Practice)

9:30 am – 12:00 noon

Financial Accounting 1 (Objective)

12:00 noon – 1:00 pm

Civic Education 2 (Essay)

2:00 pm – 4:00 pm

Civic Education 1 (Objective)

4:00 pm – 5:00 pm

Friday, 20th September 2019

History 2 (Essay)

9:30 am – 11:30 am

History 1 (Objective)

11:30 am – 12:30 pm

Saturday, 21st September 2019

English Language 2 (Essay)

9:30 am – 11:30 am

English Language 1 (Objective)

11:30 am – 12:30 pm

English Language 3 (Test of Orals)

3:30 pm – 4:15 pm

Monday, 23rd September 2019

Visual Art 2 (Essay)

9:30 am – 11:30 am

Visual Art 1 (Objective)

11:30 am. – 12:20 pm

Tuesday, 24th September 2019

Further Mathematics/Mathematics (Elective) 2 (Essay)

9:30 am – 12:00 noon

Further Mathematics/Mathematics (Elective) 1 (Objective)

3:00 pm – 4:30 pm

Wednesday, 25th September 2019

Agricultural Science 2 (Essay)

9:30 am. – 11:40am.

Agricultural Science 1 (Objective)

11:40 am – 12:30 pm

Physical Education 2 (Essay)

2:00 pm – 3:20 pm

Physical Education 1 (Objective)

3:20 pm – 4:10 pm

Basic Electricity 2 (Essay)

2:00 pm – 3:00 pm

Basic Electricity1 (Objective)

3:00 pm – 4:00 pm

Thursday, 26th September 2019

Basic Electricity 3 (Practical)

9:30 am – 12:30 pm (1st Set)

Basic Electricity 3 (Practical)

1:00 pm – 4:00 pm (2nd Set)

Music 3A (Aural) 2:00 pm – 2:45 pm

Friday, 27th September 2019

Music 2 (Essay)

9:30 am – 11:30 am

Music 1 (Objective)

11:30 am – 12:30 pm

Monday, 30th September 2019

Metalwork 3 ( Practical ) (1st Set) 9:30 am – 12:40 pm

Metalwork 3 ( Practical )

1:00 pm – 4:10pm (2nd Set)

Visual Art 3A (Drawing)

2:00 pm – 5:00pm

Wednesday, 2nd October 2019

Technical Drawing 3 (Sketches, Building and MechanicalDrawing)

9:30 am – 12:15 pm

Metalwork 2 (Essay)

2:00 pm – 3:30 pm

Metalwork 1 (Objective)

3:30 pm – 4:30 pm

Visual Art 3B (Creative Design)

9:30 am – 12:30 pm

Note:

1. Difference in Time on Question Paper and Timetable

Where the duration indicated on the question paper differs from that on the timetable, the one on the question paper should be followed.

Question Papers to be Given Out in Advance of the Dates They Are to be Taken

(1) Visual Art 3

Paper 3A – Instructions will be given to supervisors two weeks before the paper is due to be taken.

Paper 3B – Question papers will be given to candidates two weeks before the paper is due to be taken.

Extra Time for Blind, Deaf and Dumb Candidates

Blind, deaf and dumb candidates should be allowed one and half times the time allotted to other candidates.