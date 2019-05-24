aussies-pool-fixtures-results-this-weekend
File image. Credit: Socceraust

This is a compilation of the classified Week 46 2019 Aussie football pool results, draws, and fixtures for all games played across all divisions.

Concise News had also posted the Week 46 Aussie football pool results, draws and fixtures for 2018.

This weekend is the first in the 2019 Aussie football pool season and this same week last year, there were about 10 draws.

Week 46 2019 Aussie Football Pool Results, Draws, Fixtures

So, this is the updated Week 46 Aussie Football pool results, draws and fixtures for all games played this weekend:

WEEK 46 – AUSSIE 2019, 25-May-2019

# This Week Pool Fixtures, Draws, Results Result Status
1 Manly Utd.         Wollongong W. Sunday
2 Marconi S.         Leichhardt
3 Mt Druitt T.         Blacktown C.
4 Rockdale C.         Sydney Utd. Sunday
5 Sutherland S.         Sydney Oly.
6 Sydney FC         Hakoah S.
7 Blacktown S.         St George
8 Bankstown         Rydalmere
9 Spirit FC         Northbridge
10 Macarthur R.         H. Brumbies
11 W. Sydney         Mounties W.
12 Avondale         Dandenong C.
13 Green Gully         Altona M.
14 Hume         Dandenong T.
15 S. Melbourne         Bentleigh G. Sunday
16 Brunswick C.         Bulleen L.
17 Geelong         Langwarrin
18 Manningham U.         Ballarat C.
19 Melbourne V.         Box Hill
20 Moreland Z.         Goulburn V.
21 Murray Utd.         Whittlesea R.
22 N. Geelong W.         Eastern L.
23 Northcote C.         Werribee C.
24 Springvale W.         Moreland C.
25 St Albans S.         Melbourne C.
26 Armadale         Sorrento
27 Balcatta         E. Joondalup
28 Bayswater C.         Perth G.
29 F. Athena         Stirling L.
30 Inglewood U.         Rockingham C.
31 Perth         Cockburn C.
32 Adelaide B.         Campbelltown C.
33 Adelaide U.         Raiders
34 Croydon K.         Adelaide C.
35 Metro Stars         Para Hills K.
36 Fulham U.         Salisbury U.
37 Modbury J.         Sturt L.
38 Noarlunga U.         Cumberland U.
39 Seaford R.         WT Birkalla
40 Western S.         Adelaide V.
41 Charlestown C.         Broadmeadow M. Sunday
42 Edgeworth E.         Lambton J Sunday
43 Hamilton O.         Valentine P. Sunday
44 L. Macquarie         Weston W. Sunday
45 Newcastle J.         Maitland Sunday
46 Canberra FC         Tigers FC Sunday
47 Canberra Oly         W. Weston Sunday
48 Riverina R.         Gungahlin U.
49 Tugger Utd.         Belconnen U. Sunday

