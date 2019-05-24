This is a compilation of the classified Week 46 2019 Aussie football pool results, draws, and fixtures for all games played across all divisions.
This weekend is the first in the 2019 Aussie football pool season and this same week last year, there were about 10 draws.
Week 46 2019 Aussie Football Pool Results, Draws, Fixtures
So, this is the updated Week 46 Aussie Football pool results, draws and fixtures for all games played this weekend:
WEEK 46 – AUSSIE 2019, 25-May-2019
|#
|This Week Pool Fixtures, Draws, Results
|Result
|Status
|1
|Manly Utd.
|Wollongong W.
|Sunday
|2
|Marconi S.
|Leichhardt
|3
|Mt Druitt T.
|Blacktown C.
|4
|Rockdale C.
|Sydney Utd.
|Sunday
|5
|Sutherland S.
|Sydney Oly.
|6
|Sydney FC
|Hakoah S.
|7
|Blacktown S.
|St George
|8
|Bankstown
|Rydalmere
|9
|Spirit FC
|Northbridge
|10
|Macarthur R.
|H. Brumbies
|11
|W. Sydney
|Mounties W.
|12
|Avondale
|Dandenong C.
|13
|Green Gully
|Altona M.
|14
|Hume
|Dandenong T.
|15
|S. Melbourne
|Bentleigh G.
|Sunday
|16
|Brunswick C.
|Bulleen L.
|17
|Geelong
|Langwarrin
|18
|Manningham U.
|Ballarat C.
|19
|Melbourne V.
|Box Hill
|20
|Moreland Z.
|Goulburn V.
|21
|Murray Utd.
|Whittlesea R.
|22
|N. Geelong W.
|Eastern L.
|23
|Northcote C.
|Werribee C.
|24
|Springvale W.
|Moreland C.
|25
|St Albans S.
|Melbourne C.
|26
|Armadale
|Sorrento
|27
|Balcatta
|E. Joondalup
|28
|Bayswater C.
|Perth G.
|29
|F. Athena
|Stirling L.
|30
|Inglewood U.
|Rockingham C.
|31
|Perth
|Cockburn C.
|32
|Adelaide B.
|Campbelltown C.
|33
|Adelaide U.
|Raiders
|34
|Croydon K.
|Adelaide C.
|35
|Metro Stars
|Para Hills K.
|36
|Fulham U.
|Salisbury U.
|37
|Modbury J.
|Sturt L.
|38
|Noarlunga U.
|Cumberland U.
|39
|Seaford R.
|WT Birkalla
|40
|Western S.
|Adelaide V.
|41
|Charlestown C.
|Broadmeadow M.
|Sunday
|42
|Edgeworth E.
|Lambton J
|Sunday
|43
|Hamilton O.
|Valentine P.
|Sunday
|44
|L. Macquarie
|Weston W.
|Sunday
|45
|Newcastle J.
|Maitland
|Sunday
|46
|Canberra FC
|Tigers FC
|Sunday
|47
|Canberra Oly
|W. Weston
|Sunday
|48
|Riverina R.
|Gungahlin U.
|49
|Tugger Utd.
|Belconnen U.
|Sunday