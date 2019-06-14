Chelsea legend Didier Drogba has backed former teammate Frank Lampard to take the coaching job at the London side, Concise News reports.

This online news medium understands that Lampard who is the Derby County coach has been rumoured to replace Maurizio Sarri as the boss at the Stamford Bridge.

Sarri is all set to return to Italy as Juventus manager in a couple of days following an agreement with the Serie A team.

Even though Lampard has had a season as coach, Drogba believes that the English man is equal to the task.

“I think it is a very good option for the club,” the Ivory Coast legend told reporters as he prepares to play in Soccer Aid.

“He has done well with Derby, taking the team to the play-off final.”