Chelsea: Sarri Set To Seal Deal With Italian Giants

Chelsea coach Maurizio Sarri is set to join Juventus on a three-year contract after meeting with officials of the London team, Concise News understands.

Sarri won the Europa League with Chelsea in his first season but is set to return to Italy and join the Serie A champions.

The coach, according to the UK Guardian, had his agent, Fali Ramadani, meet with officials from the Premier League club on Friday and came to an agreement.

It further noted that the deal will be formally announced by next week with Juve optimistic that they will not have to pay a fee for the 60-year-old.

Already, Sarri has vacated his Surrey home, as he prepares to return to Italy.