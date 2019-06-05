Chelsea star Callum Hudson-Odoi has agreed to sign a new long-term deal with the London side in a few days time, Concise News reports.

This online news medium understands the player’s representatives and that of Chelsea have reached informal agreements after negotiations.

Although no paperwork has been done, the club and Hudson-Odoi are confident that the new deal will be sealed without complaints.

The teenager with the development will now earn up to £100,000-per-week even though he had over time remained reluctant to pledge his future to the Blues.

He has has a series of first-team appearances under new coach Maurizio Sarri and his full England international debut before a ruptured Achilles ended his season.