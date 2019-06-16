Van Dijk Preferred For Ballon d'Or Gong
Van Dijk Preferred For Ballon d’Or Gong (Image courtesy GETTY)

Liverpool defender Virgil Van Dijk has been named as the fastest player in the 2018-19 Champions League season campaign.

The Dutchman outran Gareth Bale, Leroy Sane, Mohamed Salah And Sadio Mane with a top speed of 34.5km per hour.

Paris Saint Germain (PSG) Star Kylian Mbappe didn’t make the top five.

Van Dijk was a key part of Liverpool’s successful season in Europe last season and beat many attacking powerhouses to the feat.

Top Five Fastest Champions League Players Of 2018/19

Below are the top five fastest players in the Champions League last term:

5. Gareth Bale (Real Madrid) – 33.8 km/h

3. Kyle Walker (Manchester City) – 34.2km/h

3. Nemanja Radonjic (Red Star Belgrade) – 34.2km/h

2. Leroy Sane (Manchester City) – 34.4km/h

1. Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool) -34.5km/h

