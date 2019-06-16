Liverpool defender Virgil Van Dijk has been named as the fastest player in the 2018-19 Champions League season campaign.

The Dutchman outran Gareth Bale, Leroy Sane, Mohamed Salah And Sadio Mane with a top speed of 34.5km per hour.

Paris Saint Germain (PSG) Star Kylian Mbappe didn’t make the top five.

Van Dijk was a key part of Liverpool’s successful season in Europe last season and beat many attacking powerhouses to the feat.

Top Five Fastest Champions League Players Of 2018/19

Below are the top five fastest players in the Champions League last term:

5. Gareth Bale (Real Madrid) – 33.8 km/h

3. Kyle Walker (Manchester City) – 34.2km/h

3. Nemanja Radonjic (Red Star Belgrade) – 34.2km/h

2. Leroy Sane (Manchester City) – 34.4km/h

1. Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool) -34.5km/h