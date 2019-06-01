Tottenham Hotspur boss, Mauricio Pochettino, has described picking his first-team players of the final of the Champions League as painful.

Concise News understands that the North London side and Liverpool will square off in the final of the competition on Saturday.

However, Pochettino has said that choosing whether to stick with the players that qualified the team for the final or altering them was a tough decision to make.

“All the decisions are tough decisions, it is so painful,” he said on Friday during the pre-match press conference.

“But it is part of my job to decide how to pick the starting XI.

“This is not going to be easy to make a decision tomorrow.

“We are going to take the best decision to try and win, but like always in football, it is so painful when this type of game arrives and you can only use from the beginning eleven players.

“That is the most painful situation.”