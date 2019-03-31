Chelsea can still make the top four at the end of the English Premier League season, according to the manager, Maurizio Sarri.

Concise News understands that the Chelsea are four points within the top four and left it late before they defeated Cardiff City 1-2 in a league clash on (today) Sunday.

Speaking after the match today, Sarri said the team will take its chances every game till the end of the campaign.

“Every match, of course, is an opportunity and a risk at the moment,” the Italian added.

“At the moment we are mentally vulnerable, so it’s a risk, but it’s also an opportunity because our potential is good.”

On the team’s away form, he assured: “We will try [to amend our away form], of course, but it’s very strange, because at the beginning of the season we did better away than at home, so suddenly at the beginning of 2019 we changed.

“It’s very difficult for me to explain why. It’s very difficult for the players to explain why [to me], but we are trying to change, of course.”