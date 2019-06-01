Human rights lawyer Mike Ozekhome (SAN) has described the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari as the worst ever since the country’s inception.

Concise News understands that Buhari on Wednesday started his second stint in office after winning the 2019 elections.

However, in a statement over the weekend, Ozekhome has said that the country during Buhari’s first term, scored abysmally in security, the economy and a whole lot of things.

“I most honestly and patriotically describe the last four years of the President Muhammadu Buhari government as quite uneventful, below average, colourless, clueless, vindictive, selective, exclusionary, non-nationalistic, non-pan-Nigerian, haemorrhaging economically and highly sectional, cronyistic and pre-bendaslistic,” he said.

“In terms of security, its performance is below par, since whatever gain he would have made in the much-trumpeted degradation of Boko Haram (you and I know this is merely theoretical as the sect is more deadly today than ever before) has been replaced with a more potent escalation of herdsmen insurgency and unrestrained banditry.

“Nigeria has been turned into a gruesome killing field by rampaging gun-wielding bandits of different genre.

“The economy is in tatters and at the lowest ebb. Hunger, squalor, ignorance, despondency, abject penury, corruption, hopelessness and haplessness have been enthroned as fundamental objectives and directive principles of state policy.

“Never before since the forcible and unnegotiated amalgamation of Southern and Northern Nigeria by Lord Luggard on 1st January 1914, has Nigeria witnessed such nightmare of poor governance.

“The people have been reduced to the ‘living dead’ or ‘walking corpses’ (courtesy, Ayo Kwei Armah, in his epic.’ The Beautiful Ones are not yet born)”

“Rule of Law has been replaced with rule of might and of the thumb. Fundamental rights of citizens are wantonly breached.

“Disobedience to valid court orders has become a norm. Corruption is on the ascendancy, rising geometrically where it used to be antithetical.”

He added that “Only a tiny cabalistic few have unrestrained access to the national treasury. Yet, when traumatised citizens complain, they are dismissed with a wave of the hand as ‘wailing wailers.’

“Budgets are padded, even disappear. There is hardly any form of accountability and transparency in governance as the government is run in a most opaque manner, like the nocturnal activities of witches and wizards in a coven.”