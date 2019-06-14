British heavyweight Tyson Fury is ready to heighten his fans attraction on Saturday when he will challenge German Tom Schwarz in his Las Vegas debut.

Concise News reports that Fury is fighting for the first time since a magnificent 12-round battle against WBC champion Deontay Wilder last December which ended in a questionable draw.

The self-styled “Gypsy King”, performance in Los Angeles helped him (27-0-1, 19 KOs) earn a five-fight deal with US broadcaster ESPN worth a reported $103 million.

Fury, who got back to the ring last year after a long battle with alcohol and depression that took him to the brink of suicide, is blooming in the spotlight.

He said: “Seeing your face on all the movie screens and posters is great.

“I believe the fight with Wilder only helped my profile here in the United States, and here we are again, a few days away from the biggest fight of my life.”

Speaking on his reasons to fight, Fury said, “Only 18 months ago, I was in a very, very dark place. I just wanted to prove to people that there is a way back.”

He said, “I was down and out. There was no return for ‘The Gypsy King.’ No more. He was finished. I dusted myself off, got back on the road, got back mentally well.”

The British boxer said Anthony Joshua’s recent stunning upset to Andy Ruiz Jr. was a timely warning against taking Schwarz lightly.

“You can’t overlook anybody.”

“This is heavyweight boxing and Tom Schwarz knows if he beats Tyson Fury, then he’s set for life. He becomes a multimillionaire, he gets to headline big shows and all his dreams come true.

“But you’re talking to a king. I’ll figure him out within the first five seconds of the fight. Because that’s what I do. Within five seconds I’ll know exactly what to do with him.”

Fury’s promoter, the legendary US matchmaker Bob Arum, said the Briton’s larger-than-life persona reminded him of Muhammad Ali and George Foreman.

Arum said; “They were people persons first.”

“They’d talk directly to the people, over the head of the writers, right to the people. Tyson’s going to lead this sport into a new dimension, just the way Ali did in his time, and then later George.

“He has the ability to capture the imagination not only of boxing fans but of sports fans and the public at large.”