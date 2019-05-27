A Niger Delta leader Edwin Clark has alleged that the terrorist group Boko Haram sent a message to immediate past President Goodluck Jonathan to convert him to Islam.

Clark noted this in his 92nd birthday message on the “State of the Nation” where he said Boko Haram’s action was carried out during Jonathan’s time as president.

He also alleged that some politicians are using the Boko Haram insurgency to score cheap political points.

“I call on President Buhari to honestly come to terms with the stark truth, that his current efforts with his security apparatus are grossly inadequate for the task,” he added.

“I call on Mr. President to urgently convene a sober ‘National Discourse on National Security’ of former Heads of State, Presidents, statesmen and leaders, women and selected youths in Nigeria to work out a consensual and amicable resolution of this long, seemingly intractable, challenge afflicting the country since the entry of Boko Haram menace in the national psyche.

“While also pleading with Boko Haramists, herdsmen, bandits, whatever name they choose to call themselves, to please stop this dastardly act, I enjoin all Nigerians to join in praying fervently for our nation for God’s mercy. We do not have any other country to call our own.

“Nigerians should unite, be courageous and sincere to fight Boko Haram to avert the disintegration of the country, now that it is clear that the government cannot do it alone.

“Fellow Nigerians, you will agree with me that the issues raised in my 87th birthday in 2014 are still plaguing us and it is even worse. I am pained; my heart bleeds for our dear country, Nigeria.

“Moreover, it is the reason I have decided not to celebrate, again, this time. I cannot be celebrating when people are being killed, maimed and rendered homeless.

“I cannot be celebrating when kids who could be my grandchildren and great-grandchildren are abducted and held captive.

“There are many things wrong, ranging from the question of equality and diversity, economy, infrastructural development, unemployment, lack of power and most importantly, security.”