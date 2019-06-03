Big Brother: How I Slept With Former House Mate (Photo/Audio) - Minister

A former Deputy Minister of Gender, Children, and Social Protection Rachel Appoh allegedly slept with a former Big Brother Africa Housemate Elikem Kumordzie, Concise News reports.
Concise News understands that the news about Appoh’s sexual escapade with the former BB Africa housemate was revealed by media personality Afia Schwarzenegger.
It was gathered that the minister confessed to sleeping with the former Big Brother Africa Housemate Elikem Kumordzie in a leaked telephone conversation Afia shared to back her claims.
She took to social media to share about the relationship between the duo.
“I was in my house when you came with these stories, you never told me you are Elikem’s one night stand,” she wrote on Facebook on Sunday.
“And me trusting you won’t lie because you claim your source of information was Elikem’s mother that you feed n assist financially.”
She also took to her Instagram account to share an audio message to back up her claims as seen below:
Rachael Appoh I was in my house when you came with these stories,you never told me you are Elikem's one night stand And me trusting you wont lie becos you claim your source of information was Elikem's mother that you feed n assist financially. Now you are telling people someone paid me to destroy you,haven't you destroyed yourself enough??? With the kind of test messages you send to your fellow woman becos of a man who cares nothing about you,no one needs anything to destroy you.you have destroyed yourself Rachael. Threatening another woman with National security, threatening an investor with National security..indeed Haruna Iddrisu was right.some of you NDC Fmr female Ministers R disgusting and cheap. I wont warn you again..I will pause here I went to Dubai to find out that whatever you told me were LIES and you just wanted to tarnish Elikem and Tarnish Queen Becos Elikem dont want you anymore. I will post your chats if you push me cos I have all of them Remember when I told you to respect yourself and put an end to this nonsense . Bullshit!!!!