The Global Igbo Alliance (GIA) has urged the Igbo has to honour fallen Biafra heroes on May 30th, Concise News understands.

This online news medium understands that the Igbo group noted this in a statement on Monday where it warned that the day should not be politicised by the Federal Government.

“It is the responsibility of Ndi’Igbo not to betray our fallen heroes and heroines,” the statement noted.

“To politicize this day is a calculated effort to score cheap political points through narratives that tend to undermine the millions of Igbo lives that were lost during the Nigerian/Biafran war.

“The Biafran war is our history and we must uphold it. Ohaneze Ndigbo urges FG to caution persons, groups threatening Igbos(Opens in a new browser tab).”

It added that: “We also take this opportunity to commemorate the Centenary (100 years) anniversary of the Aba Womens’ Revolt of 1929 when our women showed great resilience and proved that Ndi Igbo (both men and women) are strong agents of political and economic reform.

“Biafra Remembrance Day serves to empower the current Igbo leadership at all levels, re-evaluate their roles and responsibility, and frontally assess the many reversals in our contemporary Igbo existence, including incoherent leadership and absence of creative followership.

“May 30th remembrances are integral and crucial parts of Igbo cultural and traditional etiquettes that compel the Igbo to pay adequate and befitting homage to our dead.

“The observance of May 30th through total abstinence from commercial and economic activity by Ndi’Igbo all over Nigeria, and the global Diaspora is an expression of our eternal patriotic duty not only to the Igbo nation now, but also, to generations unborn.”

In addition, it said: “The Igbo have always held the belief that life is greater than what sustains it.

“Just as we honour our traditional markets days, namely: Afor, Eke, Nkwo and Orie; GIA faithfully reiterates the final call for Ndi’Igbo to seal May 30th 2019 as a sacred day for remembrance of the heroes and heroines who fell, so that, the Igbo nation will rise.

“If, we abandon our cultural heritage, and fail to immortalize our most tragic historical experience of the 20thcentury; then, we are surrendering our divine rights to political expediency.

“The consequence, therefore, is that next time, when history visits with its baptism of fire, the Igbo nation will be forever extinct.”