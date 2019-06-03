The Joint Taskforce (JTF) has seized over 555 Biafran flags and other insignia in a clampdown on members of the Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB) in Onitsha, Anambra state, Concise News reports.

Concise News understands that the insignia seized from other pro-Biafra groups and included belts, caps, shirts, books, fliers, stickers and a car.

The Joint Taskforce included the police, military, Civil Defence Corps, Federal Road Safety Corps, among others.

According to the Onitsha Police Area Commander John Obuagbaka who spoke on the alleged harassment of residents of Onitsha during the Biafra Remembrance Day on May 30th.

He said only members of the banned groups were arrested as “it was on the course of pulling down the flags hoisted on electric poles along Obodoukwu road and other strategic positions by the banned groups that the JTF saw a blue car parked along Obodoukwu road and loaded with MASSOB flag and other insignia, that we opened the car where these insignia were recovered.”