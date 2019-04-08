The Department of State Services (DSS) harvests and sells human organs of inmates if no one comes looking for them, the leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, has alleged.

Concise News understands that the pro-Biafra leader was under the custody of the DSS before he was granted bail by a High Court in Abuja in April 2017.

However, speaking in a live broadcast on Radio Biafra, this online news medium understands that Nnamdi Kanu alleged that the DSS harvests and sells organs of inmates to India.

Also, he expressed concerns that IPOB sympathizers, Justice Ude, Emmanuel Chigbo and Uchenna Emenike will be killed by DSS operatives and “their parts” sold to India if “no one comes for them.”

He said: “If you go to DSS cell you will cry because if they arrest your relative and nobody asks of you, they will harvest their organs and sell it to India.

“Justice Ude, Emmanuel Chigbo and Uchenna Emenike all taken to Abuja and if no one comes for them they will kill them and sell their parts to India, this is what is going on in SARS, DSS and police cells across Nigeria.”

A Federal High Court presided over by Justice Binta Nyako in Abuja, Nigeria’s capital, had last month, revoked Kanu’s bail and also ordered his immediate arrest.