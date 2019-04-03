Biafra: Nnamdi Kanu’s Ex-Partner Spits Fire, Gives IPOB Leader Warning |Biafra News

Clifford Iroanya, ex-partner of the leader of banned Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, has warned against further damage on his image.

Concise News understands that this warning came following a confession by one of the pro-Biafra leader Nnamdi Kanu’s coordinators, Candy Stallworth, in the United States of America (USA), before Honorable Judge J. Scott Duncan of the Circuit Court.

It was gathered that Stallworth told the court that the IPOB leader fed her with fake information which she used against Clifford Iroanya.

In 2017, Candy Stallworth allegedly made many accusations against Iroanya, including belonging to a terrorist group within and outside Nigeria.

Consequently, Iroanya, after reading the widely-published works, instituted a lawsuit against Stallworth through his Attorney.

After failing to prove the allegations against Iroanya, Stallworth entered into a plea bargain in lieu of going into full court trial.

In her plea bargain, Stallworth affirmed “That all the allegations she made against Dr Iroanya were false.

“That she made those allegations based on false information she received from Nwannekaenyi Kenny Okwu-Kanu,” and five others.

While speaking on the judgement, Iroanya said “the lessons learnt here are that individuals should be more circumspect and measured in their utterances and writings.

“Also, those who receive information from their organizational leaders and associates must verify and critically analyze that information before making use of them because it could cause an embarrassing backlash as is the case of Ms Candy Stallworth.

“Lastly, those who go to social media to freely pour venoms and acidic words and making threats on others must desist because the consequences may be too damning on them.”

He added that “For Ms Candy Stallworth, she has learnt her lessons and will never make such mistakes again in her life and if she does, then she will live with the consequences.

“For the six indicted accomplices named in the judgment and their cohorts who are still defaming Dr Iroanya and other innocent people, they are hereby urged to stop now or they will regret their actions sooner than later.

“Let these indicted accomplices and their cohorts take a little bit of their time to go through Section-373 to Section-375 of CAP. C38 L.F.N. 2004 (The extant Criminal Code Act/Law in Nigeria) for which culpability is independent of location, time, and media/platform upon which the defamatory actions were made.”

This is as he said, “They must understand that Dr Iroanya will not hesitate to invoke and deploy this Law to send them to jail, should they continue with their defamatory activities.”