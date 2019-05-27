The Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB) has vowed not to be intimidated ahead of the May 30th sit-at-home, Concise News reports.

This online news medium understands that the spokesman of the pro-Biafra group Emma Powerful noted this over the weekend.

According to him, May 30 is to mark the 52nd anniversary of the declaration of the Biafra Republic in 1967 and a day to remember fallen Biafra heroes.

Some members of IPOB were arrested and detained by the police in Enugu State last with but the group has said it will not be cowed into submission by such moves.

It said the day will be marked in a unique way despite the threats and intimidations from government agencies.

“Biafra remembrance day celebration is on Thursday, May 30, and Biafrans must not come out on that day,” Emma Powerful told Vanguard.

“It will serve as a reminder to the overlords in Nigeria that we Biafrans are united in our quest to be free from the iniquitous bondage called Nigeria.

“We owe it to our fallen heroes and heroines to honour them in the finest traditions of IPOB on May 30.

“No matter how many troops they deploy on our streets or how many people they kill or arrest, Biafraland will be locked down on that fateful day.

“There is nothing the Federal Government, the Police, Army and other security apparatus can do to stop or jeopardise May 30. It will be observed.

“It is better for the Police and other security agencies to stay indoors and respect that day or the spirit of those that died in the quest for Biafra will destroy them.”