The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has alleged that it does not know the whereabouts of some of its members arrested by the police in Enugu State, Concise News reports.

Concise News understands that the pro-Biafra group raised the alarm on Wednesday where it noted that the members were arrested around Nike Area of Enugu State, en-route Nsukka.

“The state-sponsored criminal abduction, kidnapping, torture and execution of defenceless citizens by the Fulani terror-herdsmen is ongoing in Enugu State right now,” the Biafra group noted.

“It was reported that they have now been moved to an unknown location for possible execution.

“We are placing all diplomatic missions to Nigeria, especially the United States, European Union and African Union, on notice with regards to their obligation to report these levels of unimaginable atrocity by the Nigerian state against Biafrans to their home countries and relevant agencies.

“It is in the best interest of all that all those abducted are released immediately.”

The police in Enugu, have, however, denied the arrest saying they are not aware of such development.