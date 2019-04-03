The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has said its members were not the ones that burnt an Anambra State Police station, Concise News understands.

This online news medium had reported that the Police on Monday paraded five suspected members of the pro-Biafra group over the burning of one of its stations in Ajali.

However, a statement by IPOB, Wednesday, dismissed the reports, wondering why the Police always linked IPOB which had remained a non-violent organisation, with criminal matters.

“IPOB members never carted way AK-47 rifles, burnt police patrol van or police station at Ajali, in Orumba, Anambra State, and will never do so until Biafra’s freedom is restored,” IPOB said.

It also noted that “Our people are in serious danger over the recent and latest version of a manhunt and illegal arrest going on in Abia and Anambra states, instructed by Ikpeazu and Obiano.

“We are worried over the deployment and posting of Nigerian police and army officers in Biafraland.

“The commissioner of police in Anambra and Abia states including other states in Biafraland are Fulani officers, their spokespersons, area commanders and DPOs. Our people are seriously under cage.

“It is important we remind Nigerians and stakeholders in Abia and Anambra states to warn Ikpeazu and Obiano to release those arrested in their respective states or wait to see IPOB’s new strategy to restore Biafra sovereignty in the shortest possible time.”