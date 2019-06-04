The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has said its leader Nnamdi Kanu is liaising with other countries for the “final liberation” of Biafra, Concise News reports.

This online news medium understands that the pro-Biafra group noted this in a statement on Tuesday.

According to IPOB, “The international move to gather Biafrans together for the total and final liberation of Biafran people from Nigeria by our leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu is gathering momentum across the whole world especially during this present visit to United States of America (USA).

“This visit to America is bringing all Biafrans residing in America and other parts of the world together to pursue a common cause under one dominant ideology as propagated by IPOB.

“Biafrans in different parts of America both Ijaw, Igala, Idoma, Ogoni, Igbo, Igbanke, Anang, Uhrobo, Efik and others are gathering together and speaking with one voice to proffer solutions and work towards a realistic strategy for Biafra freedom.”

It added that “Our people in America last week hosted our leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, his wife Mrs Uchechi Okwu Kanu and his entourage at the Martin Luther Jnr Center in Atlanta Georgia on May 30, 2019.

“Many more Biafrans and diaspora organisations are also preparing to host him in the various town hall meetings across the United States from Chicago to Houston, New York City, Maryland and Washington DC.

“He will also visit Toronto Canada this weekend for an important meeting with the [IPOB] family and Biafrans in Canada.

“We are urging those doubting Thomases both in America and Canada to come out and confront our leader regarding any issue or grudge they may have.

“It is a challenge we expect people to rise up to. IPOB is an open institution that welcomes everybody, therefore our leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu will be ready to answer any question that may come from Biafrans regardless of your ethnicity, orientation or affiliation.

“Our leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu in his numerous broadcasts via radio Biafra London have made it abundantly clear to all that whenever our people in abroad come out, especially those in America for this divine and restoration project championed by IPOB that Biafra independence is at hand.

“As this town hall meeting which is ongoing across America so too is our underground diplomatic moves to restore Biafra, the effort to engage all major stakeholders, both local and international by our leader during this tour USA and Canada, is an indication that no stone is left unturned in this divine Biafra restoration project.”