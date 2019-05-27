A pro-Biafra group the Alaigbo Development Foundation (ADF) has called on Igbo to wear black clothes and bands on May 30th, Concise News reports.

This is coming despite a series of warnings by security agencies over a planned sit-at-home order by some pro-Biafra groups, Concise News has learned.

The sit-at-home, this news medium gathered, is to honour Igbo who died for the Biafra struggle.

The ADF in a statement after its council meeting in Enugu on Saturday, urged Ndigbo to respect their fallen heroes.

“Ndigbo are enjoined to observe that day in solemn remembrance of all those who died during the Biafra war (Biafrans and friends of Biafra) and other periods in defence of our dignity, life and freedom,” the statement noted.

“The forms of celebration should depend on local situations and should include sit-at home based on choice, religious services, lectures; wearing of black dresses and/or black bands, etc, communities should sound their local gongs or Ikoro and gun salutes in memory of our dead heroes.”

On the arrest of pro-Biafra agitators in Enugu State last week, the group urged political leaders in the South-East to intervene in the matter.

“The sorrowful site of over 100 old men, women; children dumped in an open field and denied bail is an indication of failed political leadership in Alaigbo and an evil omen of what to expect after May 29, 2019,” the ADF added.