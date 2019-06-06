A former Lagos State Commissioner of Police Abubakar Tsav has rued Amnesty International (AI)’s alleged backing of the banned Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and others, Concise News reports.

This online news medium noted that Tsav said Amnesty’s support of the pro-Biafra group, Niger Delta militants, the Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN) and Boko Haram is not in the best interest of Nigeria.

He noted this in a statement on Thursday where called for the ban of the Non-governmental Organisation (NGO) from the country.

“Amnesty International recently launched what it described as its 8-Point Human Rights Agenda for Nigeria in what is the greatest slur and insult to the country from the international non-governmental organisation,” the statement added.

“Although packaged in the veneer of good intentions, the action by Amnesty International must be viewed in the right context to appreciate the danger it portends.

“A lot has been said about a destabilisation agenda against Nigeria. One of the predicted outcomes of this agenda is the emergence of microstates that could easily be manipulated, controlled and owned by corporations. Amnesty International has been mentioned in different instances as implementing this agenda to break Nigeria up.”

This is as he said that “The organisation’s relationship with the federal government and key national institutions has been that of belligerence, often accusing them of grievous crimes without proof.

“These faulty reports from Amnesty International have damaging consequences, nonetheless, as seen from the United States’ refusal to approve the sale of military hardware to Nigeria during the (President Barack) Obama era based on a petition from the NGO.

“It is therefore pertinent for the federal government to ask if Amnesty International is already in a new phase of its destabilisation agenda, the phase that entails the NGO testing the waters to see if Nigeria has become weak enough to take instructions from it in the form of a shopping list christened 8-Point Human Rights Agenda for Nigeria.”