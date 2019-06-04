Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State on Monday inaugurated the 9th House of Assembly with members electing their Speaker also, Concise News reports.

This online news medium understands that the members of the Benue State House of Assembly elected Titus Uba of Kyan constituency as their Speaker.

Also, Christopher Adaji of Ohinmini was elected as the Deputy Speaker of the House by the members.

Their inauguration followed their wins at the 2019 elections held in Benue State and other states in the country.

During the inauguration, Ortom urged the members of the House of Assembly to put the interest of the people at heart and liaise with the executive arm to move the state forward.

“Eschew ethnic, sectional and political sentiments and help the government in the drive to end poverty, ignorance and disease with people-oriented legislation,” Ortom added.

Members 9th Benue State House Of Assembly 2019.

Below is the full list of all elected members of the 9th Benue State House of Assembly, according to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC):

Agnes Uloko (Ado, PDP)

Edoh Godwin (Agatu, PDP)

Abu James (Apa, PDP)

Bunde Torkuma (Buruku, PDP)

Agaibe N (Gboko East, PDP)

Terna Achir (Gboko West, PDP)

William Marange (Guma, PDP)

Agbatse Geoffery (Gwer East, PDP)

Chemetyo Damian (Gwer West, PDP)

Agbidyeh Akute (Katsina-Ala East, APC)

Orban Terungwa (Katsina-Ala West, APC)

Dyako Tavershima (Konshisha, ADC)

Tertsea Gbishe (Kwande East, PDP)

Sugh Abanyi (Kwande West, PDP)

Yagba Victor (Logo, PDP)

Kwaghzer-Kudi Thomas (Makurdi North, APC)

Terwase Aondoaka (Makurdi South, PDP)

Onche Peter (Obi, PDP)

Peter Enemari (Ogbadibo, PDP)

Christopher Adaji (Ohimini, PDP)

Ogbu Otumala (Oju I, APC)

Okanga Okponya (Oju II, PDP)

Anthony Agom (Okpokwu, PDP)

Odeh Baba (Otukpo/Akpa, APC)

Michael Audu (Adoka/Ugboju, PDP)

Mngutyo Bem (Tarka, APC)

Thomas Mlanga (Ukum, PDP)

Abass Akoso (Ushongo, PDP)

Ucha Dominic (Vandeikya-Tiev, PDP)

Uba Titus (Vandeikya-Kyan, PDP).