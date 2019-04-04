Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State has called for peace and understanding between Jukun and Tiv communities on the border of Benue and Taraba states.

Concise News understands that the border communities have witnessed crisis recently forcing many people to flee their homes in both Benue and Taraba states.

In a statement on Thursday, Ortom said he and his Taraba State counterpart, Governor Darius Ishaku have taken far-reaching measures to end the conflict.

He also urged Jukun and Tiv, in particular, to learn from the example set by their sons, the Archbishop Ignatius Kaigama of the Catholic Diocese of Jos and Most Reverend Father James Bature whose peacebuilding efforts have contributed to settling the age-long rivalry between the two ethnic groups in Taraba and Benue States.

This is as he sympathized with victims of the crisis and gives assurance that justice will be done.