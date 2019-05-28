The Governor of Benue State, Samuel Ortom has thanked the State Executive Council for standing with him throughout the last four years, Concise News reports.

Concise News understands that the Benue State Executive Council was on Monday dissolved by Ortom in Markurdi.

During the occasion, he lauded them for their stewardship to the people of Benue State in spite of the trying times.

“Everything that has a beginning must have an end. It has been a challenging assignment but you supported me and the Deputy Governor to overcome the challenges,” he stated.

Equally, he prayed to God to strengthen them in their endeavours as some of the outgoing council members might be reappointed in the new cabinet in July.