Tiv people resident in the United Kingdom have called on Benue State Governor Samuel Ortom to pay more attention to securing lives and properties, Concise News reports.

This online news medium understands that Ortom got the call from the Tiv people under the umbrella of the Mzough U Tiv UK (MUTUK) in a statement recently.

MUTUK also charged the governor to implement policies that will improve infrastructure, health, education and agriculture in the state.

“Your Excellency, the last four years were very challenging but we are very optimistic that your Second Term in office would usher in unprecedented peace and prosperity to our people as you work towards,” the statement read.

“MUTUK appreciates your support and we look forward to partnering with you in critical areas that would benefit our people.”

It also pledged the backing of the Tiv people to the Ortom government, saying they look towards making their contribution to the growth of the State.