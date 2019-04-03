Benue Police Command has nabbed and paraded 15 suspected armed robbers and cult members terrorising the state, Concise News reports.

It was learned that the Benue State Commissioner for Police, Omololu Bishi, revealed this recently while presenting the suspects to journalists.

He noted that the command was able to discover several weapons and ammunition from a five-man arm robbery gang who are found of blocking Abakwa, Ugbema road in Buruku Local government area and robbing motorists of their belongings.

This is as he said that the robbers ran out of luck when they intercepted a lorry carrying mattresses and were offloading them into the bush.

According to him, a patrol team of stop and search arrived the venue and gave the robbers a chase to the bush where 9 mattresses were recovered in their hideout with three locally made pistols, two single barrel guns, two live ammunition, two live cartridges, several arms and ammunition.

Some members of the gang were arrested with others still at large.

In a related development, the police boss said a team of policemen on a routine patrol in Otukpo arrested eight cultists terrorising the axis in different parts of the town and recovered five locally made pistols, four cartridges, one AK47 Bayonet, nine live ammunition and one camouflage.

“I was heading home after my Okada business around 9 pm and I receive a call from Oche to come and take him to a suya joint and I came, we went there the suya people had already closed, on our way back the police stop me and I stop, they search me and found nothing, when whey search my passenger he was with gun, that was why they arrested two of us, I am not a cult member, I am an Okada rider,” the leader of the gang said.