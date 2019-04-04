Hundreds of persons, Tivs refugees, who are affected by the Tivs/Jukuns conflict in Wukari local government area of Taraba have moved to Benue state for safety.

The refugees who fled Wukari area into Benue state included women, and children, Concise News understands.

A source told Daily Trust that armed Jukun militia invaded Tivs villages along Wukari/Kente/Kwatan Sule road and looted valuables and farm produce.

The source also said several Tivs villages were burnt down and occupants chased away.

In addition, the source noted that Tivs traditional rulers from Benue State and members of Wukari traditional council and security agents met on Wednesday in Wukari to proffer solution to the issue.

The police have drafted their men into the area as their is now relative calm in the affected places.