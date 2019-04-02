Benue: Group Identifies Audu Ogbeh's Replacement As Buhari's Minister |Benue News

President Muhammadu Buhari should appoint Philip Agbese as a minister for Benue State in his next cabinet, according to the Benue Elites Development Network.

This online news medium understands that Benue and other states of the federation are entitled to one minister each.

Buhari has said he would soon reshuffle his cabinet after winning a second term in office.

Speaking on the matter, the group in a press briefing on Tuesday, urged Buhari to appoint a young and vibrant person as a minister from the state.

It lamented that recycling old hands who have little or nothing to contribute to the socio-economic development of the society should be discouraged.

In addition, it noted that arrangements were in top gear to lead a delegation to President Buhari, to register the decision of Benue people.

This is as it noted that “a young and vibrant entrepreneur and great Humanitarian, Chief Philip Agbese” is a better nominee for a ministerial appointment.

“This is because of his dynamism and intellectual prowess to deliver on all assignments given to him,” the group noted.

Similarly, it lauded Buhari for promising “an all-inclusive and youth-oriented administration in the Next-Level Project,” calling him not to renege on the promise.