The Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Godwin Emefiele has urged Nigerians to brace up for a global economic crisis.

Emefiele issued the statement on Wednesday at the University of Benin, Benin, Edo State during a lecture captioned: “Beyond the Global Financial Crisis: Monetary Policy under Global Uncertainty.”

According to the CBN boss, “From some of my concluding remarks, you may have observed, whether you like it or not, there is global uncertainty that will, unfortunately, most certainly lead to another crisis.

“The question could be, how are we as Nigerians, particularly our leaders, I am talking of monetary and fiscal policy authorities, how are we preparing our country for the next crisis?

“We have luckily exited recession; we have seen recession pending downward to about 18.72 per cent in 2017 to about 11. 37 per cent today.

“We have seen the reserve moving up but unfortunately we still have issues and those issues border on the unemployment rate and those issues border on how we prepare our country.”