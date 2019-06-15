President Muhammadu Buhari has tasked Nigerian universities to lead in the drive towards the country’s development.

Buhari also identified research, inventions, critical thinking and moral dispositions as some of the ways varsities in the country can be part of the nation’s economic growth.

He made the call in Dutsinma, Katsina State, in his address at the fourth convocation of the Federal University, Dutsinma (FUDMA) held on Saturday.

Buhari was represented at the occasion by a former Deputy Governor of Kano State Hafiz Abubakar.

“Research, critical thinking, moral dispositions, discoveries and inventions should find natural habitats in our universities, as they do in several other universities in the world,” he noted.

“Universities are supposed to be strong drivers of the country’s development initiatives for sustainable development.”

He, however, noted that “It is not heart-warming that in our over 58 years of independence, Nigerian universities are slow in discoveries and inventions.”