The month of April is a decisive one for Arsenal in the Premier League, according to team gaffer, Unai Emery.

Arsenal are chasing a return to the Champions League next term after missing out from the competition for two seasons, Concise News understands.

Speaking ahead of the Arsenal game against Newcastle, Emery said April will determine if the Gunners will make it to the competition.

“In April, we are playing in a lot of matches and it is the key for our season,” Emery told Sky Sports News.

“We finished very well both in the Europa League and Premier League before the international break.

“But in each match, we need to give a big focus and every player must be ready to give their best performance for us.

“And our mentality now is good, but every match will be giving us a new challenge. Being together I think we can be stronger.

“We have a big possibility to play next season in the Champions League. We have been consistent because the players have given a big commitment and good behaviour to give the club our best work.

On the Newcastle game, he lauded Rafa Benitez for his good work with the side, describing them as the Toons as “very organised.”

“He’s had a big career,” he noted. He is experienced in Spain, England and Italy. And I recognise all of his teams as a Rafa Benitez team. They are very organised, very competitive and they win titles.

“I have a lot of respect for him because for me – and all other coaches – he is a big reference.”