The Arewa Youth Consultative Forum (AYCF) has cautioned “a certain Southwest political leader” not to intimidate Senate President Bukola Saraki.

Concise News understands that the Arewa youths issued the warning in a statement on Monday.

It alleged that the South-West leader and “his collaborators in the APC-led Federal Government” wants to use the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to intimidate Saraki.

The AYCF National President, Yerima Shettima on Monday, gave the warning in a press conference in Lagos on Monday.

He accused the South-West leader of using “some of his cronies in the corridors of power of planning to embarrass Senate President Bukola Saraki using the government’s anti-corruption agencies and based on politically-motivated charges.”

This is as he said that“much as the AYCF supports the war against corruption, we will resist any subtle attempt to hide behind politics to intimidate our sons in positions of authority.”

He added that“There is no way after cornering all the juicy Federal Government appointments and skewing development projects in favor of the Southwest anyone will dare approach the North with the issue of seeking for Presidency in 2023. That will be totally unacceptable.”

The group, he said, would “use all legitimate avenues for resisting the manipulations of one man whose primary goal in life is the 2023 Presidency and we’re assuring him that even that is no longer possible and a waste of his resources because the country belongs to all of us.”

Also, he urged the Southwest political leader to “bear in mind that Senate President Saraki is our illustrious son in the North and we’re proud that he didn’t turn his back on the people who voted him into power.

“This is our open, democratic declaration of caution, not just for a meddlesome politician of the Southwest but any politician outside the North who may want to dare us politically.”