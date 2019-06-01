Premier League side Arsenal have described the death of their former player Antonio Reyes as devastating and shocking, Concise News reports.

Concise News had reported that Reyes who was part of the Arsenal “Invincibles” team died on Saturday in an auto accident in Spain.

The EFE agency in Spain reports that the accident took place in Seville at 11.40am local time and that “his car went off the road and caught fire.”

While reacting to the incident, Arsenal took to their social media handle to express shock saying they are saddened by the news.

“Everyone at Arsenal is devastated by the shocking news that our former player Jose Antonio Reyes has died in a traffic collision in Spain,” the Gunners said in a tweet.

“Jose Antonio Reyes: 1983-2019. Rest in peace, Jose

Also, Manchester United were not left out in the condolence message as they described the death as tragic.

For his former teammate and Arsenal legend Thierry Henry, Reyes’ death is devastating and a piece of sad news.

According to Henry, the Spaniard was a wonderful player and an excellent teammate as he wished the family strength to go through the trying times.

“I’m devastated to hear the sad news about José Antonio Reyes,” he tweeted. “Wonderful player, superb teammate and exceptional human being. I wish his family and friends continued strength and courage to get through this difficult time. #takenfartoosoon”

Another former teammate Freddie Ljungberg described the passing away of the former Sevilla man as numbing.

The Swede was with the departed at Arsenal and part of the Invincibles team of the 2003/2004 era.