Another Niger Delta Militant Group Surfaces In Akwa Ibom State |Nigeria News

A new Niger Delta militant group known as the Akwa Ibom Avengers has emerged with members largely from the South-South State.

Concise News understands that in a statement by the group, it noted that its aim is “fighting for the liberation of the oil-producing areas and Akwa Ibom in general.”

The group was formed on June 3 2019 by the ex-militants from Akwa Ibom State who have been involved in the Niger Delta liberation struggle.

“It is very shameful that we have CRC members but today Akwa Ibom has less than 7% of their indigenes working in the oil, gas and servicing companies operating in the state, while the major contracts/supplies both onshore and offshore, have been given to non– indigenes; this is against the Local Content Law of the Federal Republic of Nigeria,” the new militant group said in the statement.

“We totally condemn the recent plan by Total E&P Nigeria Limited to award surveillance job directly to the communities through the traditional rulers, which is against such practice in other states of the Niger Delta and the reintegration process of the Federal government.

“We, therefore, demand that the award of such contract be given to ex-militant leaders.

“We hereby give Exxon Mobil, other major oil companies and service companies three months ultimatum to staff all the indigenes of Akwa Ibom State working with them as contract staff (slaves).”

It added that: “We also demand that Mobil should return all their unprofessional foreigners who they brought into Nigeria just to stay in the office and carry files around while they are being paid as expatriates.

“We also demand that Oriental Energy, Addax, Moni-Pulo, Chevron, Amni International, Universal Energy, Frontier Oil, Total, Mobil and many others including their servicing companies should relocate their headquarters to Akwa Ibom, and implement Local Content Policy or are prepared to leave.

“Finally, we call all the Federal government of Nigeria, the government of Akwa Ibom State, the DPR, the NNPC to call all these companies to order otherwise we will be left with no other option than to shut down their operation in the state.”