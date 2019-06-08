The president of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) Amaju Pinnick might take over as the President of the Confederation of African Football (CAF) in an acting capacity.

Concise News had reported that CAF President Ahmad Ahmad was earlier in the week arrested in France over allegations of corruption and financial misappropriation involving a French company, Tactical steel.

According to CAF’s bylaws, Pinnick, first vice president, will take over for a transitional time of four months before convening an elective extraordinary meeting.

“If the President ceases exercising his functions on a permanent basis the first VicePresident shall assume the presidency, and shall be obliged to convene an Extraordinary General Assembly, in accordance with these Statutes,” the bylaw read partly.

“The Extraordinary General Assembly shall elect a new President, within a period not exceeding four (4) months from the time the office of President becomes conclusively vacant.”