A storey building under construction has collapsed on Thursday, with three casualties recorded, in Magodo, Lagos State.

Concise News gathered that the building which is under construction collapsed, located on Kayode Aluko Olokun, Shangisha, Magodo.

According to the Rapid Response Squad Twitter handle, the collapsed building was located on Kayode Aluko Olokun Close, Shangisha, Magodo.

However, the police unit revealed that the three persons trapped in the building were rescued and taken to the hospital.

Below are photos of the scene of the collapsed building: