This is a compilation of the Week 46 2019 Aussie football pool fixtures, games for all matches to played across all divisions this weekend.

Concise News understands that this is the first week in the 2019 Aussie Pool following the completion of the English season.

In the Week 46 Aussie football pool fixtures this weekend, eleven of the games will be played on Sunday.

Week 46 2019 Aussie Football Pool Fixtures, Games

So, to get your sure bankers for the first week of the 2019 Aussie pool, below are the Week 46 fixtures:

WEEK 46 – AUSSIE 2019, 25-May-2019

# Pools Coupon Fixtures Result Status
1 Manly Utd.         Wollongong W. Sunday
2 Marconi S.         Leichhardt
3 Mt Druitt T.         Blacktown C.
4 Rockdale C.         Sydney Utd. Sunday
5 Sutherland S.         Sydney Oly.
6 Sydney FC         Hakoah S.
7 Blacktown S.         St George
8 Bankstown         Rydalmere
9 Spirit FC         Northbridge
10 Macarthur R.         H. Brumbies
11 W. Sydney         Mounties W.
12 Avondale         Dandenong C.
13 Green Gully         Altona M.
14 Hume         Dandenong T.
15 S. Melbourne         Bentleigh G. Sunday
16 Brunswick C.         Bulleen L.
17 Geelong         Langwarrin
18 Manningham U.         Ballarat C.
19 Melbourne V.         Box Hill
20 Moreland Z.         Goulburn V.
21 Murray Utd.         Whittlesea R.
22 N. Geelong W.         Eastern L.
23 Northcote C.         Werribee C.
24 Springvale W.         Moreland C.
25 St Albans S.         Melbourne C.
26 Armadale         Sorrento
27 Balcatta         E. Joondalup
28 Bayswater C.         Perth G.
29 F. Athena         Stirling L.
30 Inglewood U.         Rockingham C.
31 Perth         Cockburn C.
32 Adelaide B.         Campbelltown C.
33 Adelaide U.         Raiders
34 Croydon K.         Adelaide C.
35 Metro Stars         Para Hills K.
36 Fulham U.         Salisbury U.
37 Modbury J.         Sturt L.
38 Noarlunga U.         Cumberland U.
39 Seaford R.         WT Birkalla
40 Western S.         Adelaide V.
41 Charlestown C.         Broadmeadow M. Sunday
42 Edgeworth E.         Lambton J Sunday
43 Hamilton O.         Valentine P. Sunday
44 L. Macquarie         Weston W. Sunday
45 Newcastle J.         Maitland Sunday
46 Canberra FC         Tigers FC Sunday
47 Canberra Oly         W. Weston Sunday
48 Riverina R.         Gungahlin U.
49 Tugger Utd.         Belconnen U. Sunday

