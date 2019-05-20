This is a compilation of the Week 46 2019 Aussie football pool fixtures, games for all matches to played across all divisions this weekend.

Concise News understands that this is the first week in the 2019 Aussie Pool following the completion of the English season.

In the Week 46 Aussie football pool fixtures this weekend, eleven of the games will be played on Sunday.

Week 46 2019 Aussie Football Pool Fixtures, Games

So, to get your sure bankers for the first week of the 2019 Aussie pool, below are the Week 46 fixtures:

WEEK 46 – AUSSIE 2019, 25-May-2019