Nigerian singer Adekunle Kosoko, popularly known as Adekunle Gold, has announced the death of his father, Prince Hakeem Adeyemi Kosoko.

Concise News had earlier reported the death of Kosoko, father to Adegunle Gold, who died of an undisclosed ailment on 27th May 2019.

The former YBNL act has confirmed the death of his father in a tribute on his Instagram page on Sunday showing his grief over his father’s demise.

Adekunle Gold wrote: “ I feel a great sense of loss to officially announce that after we fought so hard, my father passed on the 27th of May, 2019.

“My father was a GREAT man. He has always been the man I’ve looked up to. Growing up, I watched him work so hard for so little. He was very honest and has never been interested in shortcuts.

“Hard work and integrity meant everything to him. My father. I will always remember, what he said in this statement: “I’ve been in service far too long to let quick money ruin my reputation”. This was my Father.

“He is forever to be remembered as a teacher. My teacher. We all know that teachers weren’t big earners but my dad would ensure we always had everything we ever needed.”

The singer further said: “My Dad was so loving towards me. My father often wanted me to toughen up, it’s funny because he was the opposite tender and sentimental about me and my sisters.

“Sadly, I was not done making him proud, there are dreams I had with him in the picture, I don’t know guys, I really wasn’t done.

“ I find little solace in something I read today. “God knows how to write straight on crooked lines” This area is very crooked for me, these are depths of grief that I have never dived. But God…God will figure it out.

“ I thank you all for your prayers, your support, your kind words. None of them has gone unnoticed. I pray the love you’ve shown me will be accorded you in your time of need.

“To my Dad, the greatest man I will ever know in this life and the next, sun re o! Adieu, Papa. May your soul rest in perfect peace.”