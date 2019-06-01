APGA Holds National Convention, Re-elects Oye, Obiano, Others

Victor Oye has been re-elected as the National Chairman of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) for the second time.

Concise News understands that APGA also elected re-elected the Anambra State Governor, Willie Obiano, as its Chairman Board of Trustees (BoT).

Equally, Chukwuemeka Ojukwu Jnr, son of the late leader of the party who had earlier moved to the All Progressives Congress (APC), was appointed as a member of the BoT.

The election of the officials was done at the national convention of APGA held in Awka, the Anambra state capital on Friday.

There was a bit of trouble in the buildup to the convention with some persons urging Oye to step aside.

However, Oye described such people as bad eggs who are not after the interest of the party.

“We are building a new party, and we urge all to put behind them everything that happened in the past, but there are people who will never be happy with our achievement no matter how visible,” he said.

“My business in APGA is to win the election, and I have no other business as the chairman of the party than that.

“I urge you all to put the past behind and join hands with me. We are going to do great things in this party in the next four years, My governor, Chief Willie Obiano is here, and I am assured of his support.

“In Abuja, they are shouting next level, but in Anambra, with Obiano as the governor, they will see what next level truly is.”

On allegations of embezzlement during the 2019 general elections, he denied such an act.

“Every kobo that was realized during the election is in the coffers of the party, and none of it was tampered with,” he added.

“We made N1.3billion during the election. What we did when we came to office was to outlaw payment of money by cash, all monies went straight to the account of the party, so it couldn’t have been tampered with.”