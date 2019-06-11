Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu has congratulated Senator Ahmed Lawan and Femi Gbajabiamila as Senate President and Speaker of the House of Representatives respectively.

Concise News understands that Sanwo-Olu while reacting to the emergence of both politicians over their victories in the National Assembly elections on Tuesday.

The Lagos State Governor, who was present at the proceedings of the two Chambers in Abuja advised the newly elected principal officers of the Senate and the House of Representatives to see their new positions as a heavy responsibility because “Leadership itself is responsibility.’’

The Governor said that the keenly contested elections in both chambers of the National Assembly are a clear indication of increasing democratic culture in Nigeria.

He said: “We should not lose sight of the fact that the elections into the leadership positions of the Upper and Lower Legislative Chambers of the National Assembly are a clear manifestation that Nigeria’s democracy is growing in leaps and bounds.

”Recall that in the past, such elections were either not as transparent as what we witnessed today or emergence of the leaders were remotely controlled from outside the hollow chambers.

“But today, the National Assembly members participated and chose their leaders in the full glare of millions of Nigerians.”

Sanwo-Olu added, “Nigerians are looking up to the ruling class, regardless of who is at the top or what political parties we represent.

“The average Nigerian is interested in the quick passage of the Appropriation bill and other bills that will have a direct positive impact on his life’’, Sanwo-Olu stated.

He urged the PDP to close ranks with the victors in the interest of all Nigerians while congratulating the APC for the success.