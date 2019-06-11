The opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has picked Senator Ali Ndume and Honourable Umar Bago as their preferred candidates for the positions of Senate President and Speaker of House of Representatives of Nigeria’s 9th National Assembly.

Concise News understands that the party’s National Working Committee of the took this decision at a meeting with its lawmakers-elect in Abuja on Monday night.

According to Sources at the meeting, the attendees engaged in serious calculations on whether their preferred candidates could defeat those picked for the positions by the All Progressives Congress (APC), which has the highest number of lawmakers-elect.

APC had adopted Ahmed Lawan and Femi Gbajabiamila for the post of Senate President and Speaker of the House of Representatives, respectively.

However, the National Chairman of the PDP, Uche Secondus, said, “As the opposition political party, we must be seen to play responsible opposition role. Yes, none of the two presiding officers we are rooting for belongs to the PDP, but we know that as a critical member of the National Assembly, we must have a say in the election of its leaders. This is the reason why we are backing both Ndume and Bago.”