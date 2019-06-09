The Arewa Youth Consultative Forum (AYCF) has urged Nigerians to go against Senator Ahmed Lawan’s ambition of becoming President of the ninth Senate because of alleged ulterior motive of Bola Tinubu and Governor Nasir el-Rufai.

Concise News understands that a statement signed by the President of AYCF, Yerima Abbas Shettima, on Sunday, identifies the All Progressive Party (APC) national leader and El-Rufai as desperately working towards the 2023 presidency.

The statement read, “We advise the Tinubus and El-rufais of this world to shove aside any desperate move on 2023 and allow a level playing field for all political offices.

“No one should hide behind any political party to turn Nigerians into a mere manipulable pawn. That will be an undemocratic imposition and totally unacceptable.”

However, AYCF said Senator Danjuma Goje was predicted to step down, as he was pressured into submission using his pending case at the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) against him.