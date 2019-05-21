The Igbo socio-political group, the Ohanaeze Ndigbo, has said Igbo do not deserve the country’s presidential seat in 2023, Concise News reports.

This online news medium understands that the Secretary-General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Uche Okwukwu, noted this in a statement on Monday.

Okwukwu was responding to a comment by the Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, who noted that the Igbo have made it impossible for them to win the exalted seat in the next election.

According to Amaechi, the people of the South East did not vote for the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2019 elections and thus should not be talking about the presidency.

Speaking on the matter, the Ohanaeze leader affirmed that Amaechi was right in his assertion about the Igbo and the 2023 presidency.

According to him, “Amaechi’s statement is correct because they betrayed him; they betrayed Ndigbo.

“You must have followed the event leading to the confusion, where a socio-cultural organisation adopted President Muhammadu Buhari without affording Amaechi the opportunity of participating in the meeting of Ndigbo.

“Amaechi is an Igbo man. He has openly said he is Igbo. So, why would you deny him the opportunity of participating in the meeting that purportedly endorsed Buhari and then you denied him the opportunity of presenting his own bulk to the Igbo.

“Of course, whether we agree or not, politics is reality. By not voting for Buhari and denying him any presence in Igboland, we have to a large extent, by omission or commission, shut ourselves out of the presidency in 2023.”

He added that “Even if you go to the convention of the APC, Igbo cannot win the primary in the APC.

“This is because they don’t have any senator, no governor, nobody in the APC.

“So, how will they win the primary? It is a sad thing, but it is the reality on the ground.

“Amaechi’s predictable assertion to the effect that Ndigbo had by an act of omission or commission shut themselves out of the presidency come 2023 is nothing but the truth.”