Controversial US-based Nigerian rapper, Speed Darlington has thrown heavy shades at popular blogger, Tunde Ednut, over cyber bullying.

Darlington, in an Instagram video also sent strict warning to Ednut, saying he would unleash his wrath on the blogger, if he does not desist from posting his videos.

The rapper said : “Tunde Ednut, irrelevant cunt, failed musician, failed blogger, failed at everything he has ever tried, pay attention motherfucker, don’t play with me, my antenna is resting, when I rise my antenna, i will spring you in a very deadly manner.”

“Tunde you have been warned, stop posting my video which you are tagging me, i fit arrange slap for you over there.” he added

